To Create a Sustainable Business Find a REAL Problem to Solve

TechCrunch’s latest conference, Disrupt , is live streaming from San Francisco this week. A battery of new, hopeful companies are launching there, hoping to solve problems. But the companies I saw yesterday were not solving the many real problems we see around us: the scarcity of resources, the decline of public education, the high unemployment rate, the potential collapse of democracies, the inability of supposedly educated human beings to participate in civil discourse.

Instead, they were trying–with great ingenuity and advanced technology–to solve manufactured problems: how to provide more rewards for consumers using Foursquare, (Gifi) how to track my behavior on Web sites I visit (One True Fan), These companies want brands to be able to reach me when I am in the super market and tell me about specials on shelves I might not want to visit, to buy things I may not want or need.

What’s the technology they’re using? Game mechanics. Game mechanics are the biggest thing since sliced bread in Web application development. Every brand is looking for a game to sponsor or advertise with, where the consumer can win some sort of points, badges, or awards for trying or buying their products.

As an early adopter of technology, and even more as an empowered social customer, I was offended by yesterday’s launches.

I am being manipulated. Do entrepreneurs really think all I want to do is play a game? Do brands think all I want to do is be gamed?

Or is this a sign of our weakened economy, in which consumers have to be coerced and motivated to consume?

Engineers and developers, if you are going to start a company based on complex motivational theories and advanced technologies, why not use your talents for a higher purpose? It doesn’t change the world to help me find more things to buy, or to get a few cents off my purchases, or to leave a Starbucks card for a friend in a bathroom (Gifi).