Removing the Fallen Trees From Your Growth Path

Yesterday, as Magnus and I were biking in Hilton Head, South Carolina , a huge, rotted spruce pine fell across Lighthouse Road, a main thoroughfare. The tree fall caused traffic snafus, and forced us to change our route.

Within two minutes, a cacophonous local emergency crew arrived on the scene and began clearing the debris. And within two hours, peace and normalcy were restored to the Sea Pines hamlet.

How often do we expect a beautiful, mature tree to rot and die?

Few of us could ever predict when the rotting tree in our company is going to collapse. To make matters worse, even fewer of us know where the rotting trees are located. As a result, sales stagnate, clients leave, and innovation halts.

Today’s successful, innovative companies know how to assess which trees are about to expire. Here are eight places they typically look:

1. A product that has lived past its prime, and is now considered a commodity–yet commands over 60% of their time and energy.