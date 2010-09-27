RIM Unveils 7-Inch BlackBerry PlayBook, It’s All About Enterprise

It’s here: After months of teasing, RIM’s revealed its iPad rival. Except it’s targeted at Enterprise customers. Or so says RIM anyway. Meet the PlayBook [for more data, read this too].

Debuting the BlackBerry on stage at the RIM developers conference, after months of speculation, rumors, and hype, RIM’s Mike Lazaridis noted it was the “first professional tablet.” Be that as it may, it’s definitely a swipe at the iPad, which many commenters have suggested is more of a consumer media consumption machine, despite an impressive uptake in enterprise markets which was recently enough to cause city analysts to up their Apple stock predictions. (RIM, remember, was already on a high after quarterly earnings jumped a surprising 68% from the same quarter last year.)

What’s inside RIM’s PlayBook? Defeating some of the predictions, it’s actually quite a hot beast. The CPU is a dual-core 1GHz unit based on an ARM Cortex A9 architecture, and its screen is a 7-incher like many of the other upcoming iPad challengers. There’s full multitouch and “gesture” support, 1GB of RAM and twin HD cameras–one facing forward for Web chat and videoconferencing reasons, and one facing back. The front-facing cam is three megapixels, and the rear is a five-megapixel one, and though RIM’s press release seems to hint that both can do “HD” video recording, it’s a little ambiguous. There’s Wi-Fi N compatibility, Bluetooth 2.1, a micro USB slot (for standardized cell phone charger compatibility and syncing) and “charging contacts,” which we assume are ready for a customized docking system. It also weighs “less than a pound” and has HDMI out for full 1080p video support.

Glaring omissions in today’s announcement include battery life, price–both huge factors for iPad–and a specific on-sale date (“early 2011” is all RIM is saying).

The PlayBook is running a new “BlackBerry Tablet OS” with support for symmetric multiprocessing and “true multitasking”–a hint that its multitasking powers are in some way more “complete” than the iPad’s, which relies on clever task-sharing on the single-cored A4 chip and won’t run multitasking at all until the new iOS4 version is iPad compatible. RIM notes it’s suitable for teams or an “army of one” and remarks that it’s “designed to give users what they want” (rather than what RIM decides they should get), so there’s even mention of “uncompromised Web browsing,” which means it’ll play Flash websites. Suddenly Apple’s backtracking on its Flash policy makes more sense.