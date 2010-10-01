Tim Kring Crosses Platforms

Sci-fi TV maven Tim Kring announced a new product at Comic-Con in July in San Diego: a book. The first volume of a trilogy. In print. Could the creator of Heroes — which swept beyond the TV screen into magazines, games, mobile Webisodes, graphic novels, and e-comics — be retreating to old media? Not a chance. As Shift: A Novel was hitting bookstores, the story was already migrating to other platforms and a wildly ambitious interactive mobile program called Conspiracy for Good was being rolled out in London and online. Shortly before heading to London for the launch, Kring talked to Fast Company about his next adventures in transmedia.

FC: Is transmedia a trendy label or the future?

Transmedia is just a fancy word at this point for a simple concept: telling stories across multiple platforms. It will be a short-lived word, because it’ll just become the norm — the trans will stop and it’ll just be media. We have the ability to be online all the time, whether that’s on a laptop, or mobile phone, or desktop, or Internet-connected television. The idea is to utilize these different platforms, with their unique attributes, to tell a story. We’re saying, This is an idea, and part of it can live on television, but part of it is designed to be on a mobile phone and take advantage of GPS.

For a guy like me, a storyteller, it’s hugely exciting to take a mobile phone that is both a content-consumption device and a content-creation device. It allows the audience to actually participate in the narrative. With Heroes, it was very taxing to create [material for] a 360 platform. One of the tricks to creating a big interactive audience around a property is to allow for as much user-generated content as possible.

What about Conspiracy for Good, which you’ve described as “social-benefit storytelling”?

Conspiracy for Good is part alternate-reality game and part participation drama. Mobile applications are the basis for a lot of the content. We’re using augmented-reality and image-recognition applications so you can interact with your environment to get clues, story points, and hidden messages. We’ve had upward of 130 people working in five countries on it for well over a year now. It rolled into the streets of London on July 17.

Heroes had an underlying message about interconnectivity and global consciousness. With Conspiracy for Good, I took that a step further. We created a story that actually delivers on a real philanthropic action: You’ll help build a library in Zambia, stock it with books, and give 50 scholarships for schoolgirls there. I’m very interested in using storytelling to create positive change in the world — to go where people are connected and harness the power of that interconnectivity to do something positive.