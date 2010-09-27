How to Turn a B2B Company in a B2B Thought Leader

We’re lucky enough to be living through one of the greatest

shifts in public relations and media as the virtual, interactive amplifier has

been handed to us. Thanks to today’s

digital kingdom, we all have the ability now to speak on the global digital stage–and to be heard, engage and create a dialogue.

There’s just one little problem in this “all the world’s a

stage” era. Many of us aren’t taking advantage of it.

The buzzword these days in B2B PR and marketing circles is

content marketing. And while a colossal amount has been written about it thanks

to the great folks at Junta42 http://www.junta42.com/,

among others, the message hasn’t yet filtered down to the average everyday

business. At least that’s our experience.

The businesses we talk to are so focused on what they do–and the doing of it–and not enough focused on who they are

and what they know.

It’s kind of the

difference between someone saying, “I make widgets,” and someone else saying “I

am transforming the way consumers experience advertising.” One is factual. The

other is image-building. Which would you

rather hear about?

Thinking about your B2B business in thought leadership

terms, changes the terms of the debate. You’re no longer only selling the best

widget or widget service but you suddenly have the power to be an authority in

your field and related fields.

Let me give you an example. A company we work with sells a

special type of insurance for small business. Instead of just being an insurance

company in the small business space, they are positioning themselves to become

experts in the overall small business financial space. That gives them a wide

enough platform to express issues of interest to their small business target

market without diminishing their message of risk-mitigation.

To be successful B2B marketers, companies need to move

beyond talking about themselves (and ultimately to themselves) to become

centers of discussion. To do that, a company needs to create content that

resonates with its audience and help them to engage. Here are 8 tips to doing

that. I’d love to make this list dynamic and have you add to it.

Create

case studies in both print and video formats that speak to some key audience

business issue, including among them ones your company can solve.

Survey

your audience to learn more about what keeps them up at night. Publish and

promote the results.

Create

social media outposts talking about these key issues on Twitter, Facebook

and Linked.

Blog

about them

Curate

content about these key issues

Write

and publish your own articles on the topic

Create

opportunities for your audience to share their own stories.Don’t

forget the great outdoors. Speak about your issues at industry events. Promote

your speaking in social media and on your Web site. Post videos of your

speaking gigs on your site and YouTube.

What do you do to turn a business into a thought leader? I’d

love to hear your thoughts and ideas.

Wendy Marx, B2B PR and Marketing Specialist, Marx Communications.