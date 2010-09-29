Work Smart 2: Stay Connected While Telecommuting

Working remotely is so liberating–you get to do what you do best, in a location of your choice, without your co-workers or boss always looking over your shoulder. But telecommuting also requires a lot more effort when it comes to maintaining relationships and connections with people back at the office. In this week’s episode, IBM-er Rich Edwards asks about the best practices for staying connected and building relationships from afar. I share some advice based on my own work-at-home experience, and then I ask author of Telecommuting Success Michael Dziak for his.

Here is the Popplet mind map used in today’s episode:

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to Michael Dziak and Rich Edwards for their appearance in this episode and to Popplet. You can download Popplet for the iPad.