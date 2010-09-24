It seems advertisers are hell-bent on making the commercial breaks that separate fans from Mad Men and Jersey Shore the longest, most excruciating minutes of our lives. In the last year, we’ve suffered through Progressive’s painful spokeswoman Flo squawking about insurance and awkward State Farm ads that remind us in depressing terms just how bankrupt we all are from the recession (“Our real national past-time? Saving money!”).

Thankfully, The Consumerist has been keeping track. Out today are their nominations for the Worst Ads of 2010, a list of some of the most mind-blowingly stupid commercials plaguing America’s airwaves. We’ve pulled a collection of some of the worst–head here to vote for your favorites, er, least favorites rather.



ABSOLUTE WORST AD IN AMERICA



Staples: “Wow! That’s a Low Price!”

Why: Wow! That’s a loud yell! About a dumb joke! And no one’s actually buying anything! And hey! Now another guy is yelling!