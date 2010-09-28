Five Years of Stock Value: WebMD Beats Google

If you had the guts five years ago to bet on Google, then you would certainly have done well. But had you bet on WebMD, you would have done better. Since late 2005, while the Nasdaq index has netted little return for investors and Google’s stock price gained 68%, WebMD’s more than doubled, gaining 105%.

I recently had the chance to speak with Wayne T. Gattinella, WebMD’s CEO. My goal was to not rehash the now well-known history of WebMD’s founding, but rather to understand how this company has produced such impressive returns over the last five years. Gattinella shared at least three lessons that we should all consider. Over the next week I will lay out these shining principles that have led to such success.

First, I will give a brief history for those unfamiliar with WebMD. It is the brainchild of one of the Internet’s founding fathers, James H. Clark (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_H._Clark), the creator of Netscape. A year and a half after launching Netscape, just as the company was preparing to go public, Clark came up with another idea: creating a central depository for patients’ medical records so they would not have to repeatedly fill out forms when they went from doctor to doctor. The company was named Healtheon.

Healtheon went public in 1999 and then merged with an Atlanta-based company called WebMD in a deal valued at $7billion. The company evolved over the years. It expanded into related businesses. Its stock price traded above $100 per share but, in 2001, as the dot-com bubble burst, its stock price tumbled to $3 per share.

Revenue actually kept growing and the company seemed to be moving toward profitability, but the business was clearly playing in a new post-dot-com environment. It needed a strategic overhaul. Gattinella and his team took over in 2001 to engineer that.

While we spoke, Gattinella shared how he and his team helped make WebMD one of the world’s best performing technology companies. His insights are worth contemplating, whether you are an investor looking to diagnose the trail of a future “WebMD” or whether you are leading your own firm looking to propel your company forward.

Lesson #1 – It’s Okay to Run Away