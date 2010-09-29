0Boxer Awards Badges, Points for Clearing Away Email

Emptying your email inbox isn’t nearly as fun as playing a game of Tetris, but it’s the same activity: you delete or reply to messages faster than new ones arrive. New browser extension 0Boxer adds that element of gameplay to email drudgery for Gmail users.

With 0Boxer enabled in your Gmail account, you earn points and badges for clearing out your email inbox. There’s even a 0Boxer points leaderboard so you can get competitive and see how you’re stacking up against other diligent 0Boxer users.

Here’s how 0Boxer works: download and install the extension for Chrome or Firefox and visit your Gmail account in your browser. You’ll have to give 0Boxer access to your Gmail account.

Sounds like a security threat, I know. But the makers explain that only stats about your email activity—”1 message archived”—are sent to 0Boxer, not the content of your actual messages. The stats are sent over a secure, SSL-encrypted connection.