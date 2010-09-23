‘Creationism’ Comes to WEF? Innovation Dominates the Discussion in Tianjin

At

last week’s “Summer Davos,” the annual World Economic Forum meeting in China, talk

about innovation was everywhere.



Not

surprisingly, the sense of the meeting was that waiting for governments to set

consistent rules and incentives for a low-carbon economy is a fool’s game. At

last year’s event, talk was thick and furious about COP15 in Copenhagen, where Yvo

de Boer, then the UN’s chief climate negotiator, was the star of the show at

the Summer Davos. Now, there is slim hope that a deal will emerge this year,

next year, or anytime soon.



This

means companies have to get on with it, and at this “Annual Meeting of the New

Champions,” featuring companies from emerging economies and high-tech start-ups,

innovation is the name of the game.

This was on display in the session I moderated about cities and sustainability,

“Rethinking Urbanization.” In fact, Hindustan Construction Company CEO Ajit

Gulabchand is starting from scratch by building a completely new town in the

hills three hours from Mumbai. His aim with the town, Lavasa, is to create a

livable, sustainable city for about 300,000 residents (a small town by

comparison to the mega-cities). The website for Lavasa Future Cities outlines an

ambitious vision, stating that “Lavasa is a replicable model of the future

Asian cities by bringing world-class standards to Indian urban life.”

What’s

interesting is that this involves not only the built environment, but also a

public-private governance model, with Cisco and Indian IT powerhouse Wipro also

joining the project.

On

its face, this smacks of privatized justice and administration, which raises

all sorts of questions. But if it enables progress and makes wise use of

natural resources, then there is some value in the model.