If we were opening a Ferrari World theme park — complete with a 149
mph Formula Rossa roller coaster and kiddie driving course with
small-scale F430 GT Spiders — we’d probably pick Abu Dhabi as our
location too. In terms of millionaires per capita, only Singapore, Hong
Kong, Switzerland, Kuwait, and Qatar rank higher than the United Arab
Emirates. Millionaires’ playground, indeed. — EL
Thu, October 28
Ride
Ferrari World Opens
