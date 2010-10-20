The angst of white-collar men and their families in the age of corporate layoffs — sound familiar? Up in the Air
rode the downbeat theme to $163 million at the box office and the 2009
Golden Globe for best screenplay. Now Ben Affleck, Kevin Costner, and
Tommy Lee Jones want in on the pathos with The Company Men.
Affleck’s character, Bobby Walker, is forced to trade in his
country-club lifestyle and take up construction work after losing his
executive position. With U.S. unemployment hovering above 9% for the
past year, the timing may still be ripe, but was Clooney more
believable as a disillusioned downsizer than Affleck is hauling
plywood? We still remember those matching velour jumpsuits, Ben.
— JD
