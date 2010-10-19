Shock of Gray

The immigrant in Spain who tried to auction her virginity to fund
the care of her Alzheimer’s-stricken mother. The caregiver in Japan who
gives respectful “last baths” to the dying elderly. The Florida doctor
arrested for operating on an aging patient seven times for nonexistent
skin cancer. In 20 years, there will be 1 billion people over the age
of 65, and China Inc.‘s Ted Fishman has found the current
examples that, along with an inexhaustible supply of demographic
trends, illustrate the knotty — and at times terrifying — issues of
global aging that await us. A must-read for young and old alike. — JV
