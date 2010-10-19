Shock of Gray

The immigrant in Spain who tried to auction her virginity to fund

the care of her Alzheimer’s-stricken mother. The caregiver in Japan who

gives respectful “last baths” to the dying elderly. The Florida doctor

arrested for operating on an aging patient seven times for nonexistent

skin cancer. In 20 years, there will be 1 billion people over the age

of 65, and China Inc.‘s Ted Fishman has found the current

examples that, along with an inexhaustible supply of demographic

trends, illustrate the knotty — and at times terrifying — issues of

global aging that await us. A must-read for young and old alike. — JV