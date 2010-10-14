BlogWorld & New Media Expo

Twitter dominated talks big and small at last year’s BlogWorld — and the conversation landed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Attendees at the Las Vegas social-media mecca were challenged to tweet

the hashtag #beatcancer, and it spread, setting a record for the most

tweets (700,000!) in a 24-hour period, and raising $70,000 for cancer

research, thanks to corporate partners eBay/PayPal and MillerCoors

Brewing Co. This year, attendees will aim to smash the record and raise

$140,000 for the same cause, in between discussions of how (or whether)

to follow the Federal Trade Commission’s new regulations that bloggers

disclose all free goodies and gifts when reviewing products. May we

suggest the hashtag #beatFTC? — AW