Twitter dominated talks big and small at last year’s BlogWorld — and the conversation landed in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Attendees at the Las Vegas social-media mecca were challenged to tweet
the hashtag #beatcancer, and it spread, setting a record for the most
tweets (700,000!) in a 24-hour period, and raising $70,000 for cancer
research, thanks to corporate partners eBay/PayPal and MillerCoors
Brewing Co. This year, attendees will aim to smash the record and raise
$140,000 for the same cause, in between discussions of how (or whether)
to follow the Federal Trade Commission’s new regulations that bloggers
disclose all free goodies and gifts when reviewing products. May we
suggest the hashtag #beatFTC? — AW
Thu, October 14
Go Micro
BlogWorld & New Media Expo
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.