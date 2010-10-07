Renaissance painters used principles of perspective to imagine what
cities looked like from above, but no one knew for sure until
photographer James Wallace Black went up over Boston in a hot-air
balloon in 1860. The military saw beyond the entertainment factor, and
northern photographers in hot-air balloons were soon tracking
Confederate troops. Black’s fascination with lofty views proved
prescient: 150 years later, Google has taken a similar adventure via
Google Earth, the satellite-imagery program that lets you view aerial
scenery of the entire planet — and the moon, too. Sadly, Black’s next
innovation lacked that staying power. He became the authority on the
candelight-powered projector, a forefather of the slide projector. — BS
Wed, October 13
Shoot
150th Anniversary of the First U.S. Aerial Photo
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.