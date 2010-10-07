150th Anniversary of the First U.S. Aerial Photo

Renaissance painters used principles of perspective to imagine what

cities looked like from above, but no one knew for sure until

photographer James Wallace Black went up over Boston in a hot-air

balloon in 1860. The military saw beyond the entertainment factor, and

northern photographers in hot-air balloons were soon tracking

Confederate troops. Black’s fascination with lofty views proved

prescient: 150 years later, Google has taken a similar adventure via

Google Earth, the satellite-imagery program that lets you view aerial

scenery of the entire planet — and the moon, too. Sadly, Black’s next

innovation lacked that staying power. He became the authority on the

candelight-powered projector, a forefather of the slide projector. — BS