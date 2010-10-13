Hiking, kayaking, camping — gawking at stegosaurus bones? Dinosaur

fans are no strangers to museums, but at least 228 national-park areas

offer a different view: “fossils in the ground, in their natural

state,” says Vince Santucci, chief ranger for the National Park

Service. To get the word out — and help continue the recession-fueled

3.9% uptick in annual visitors, now that the economy shows signs of

bouncing back — the park service announced the first National Fossil

Day. The only downside to museum-worthy sites in the great outdoors? No

velvet ropes mean grabby tourists take home bits and pieces as

souvenirs. In fact, in 1957, Congress had to close South Dakota’s

Fossil Cycad National Monument after people stole all the surface-level

fossils of the cycad, a dinosaur-age plant. Let’s keep our hands to

ourselves, people. — RA