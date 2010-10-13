Most filmmakers toil in obscurity for years before getting the

chance to premiere at a world-class event like the London Film

Festival. Not so for the winner of Unilever’s Consumer Creative

Challenge, a contest in which amateur moviemakers build a 60-second ad

(filmercial?) around one of 13 brands in the conglomerate’s portfolio

— Close-up toothpaste, say, or Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. The

contest is not unique to London. Mofilm, which manages the Unilever

competition, also does so for festivals from Tribeca to Cannes to

Shanghai, with brands including Pepsi, Visa, and HP. “I’m always

surprised at how much time people spend on their ads,” says Unilever VP

Babs Rangaiah. One entry for Unilever’s detergent brand Omo, by Tamara

Rosenfeld, a 25-year-old recent film grad, so inspired the company that

it commissioned “sequels” set in China, Brazil, and France. — JV