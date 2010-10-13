Most filmmakers toil in obscurity for years before getting the
chance to premiere at a world-class event like the London Film
Festival. Not so for the winner of Unilever’s Consumer Creative
Challenge, a contest in which amateur moviemakers build a 60-second ad
(filmercial?) around one of 13 brands in the conglomerate’s portfolio
— Close-up toothpaste, say, or Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. The
contest is not unique to London. Mofilm, which manages the Unilever
competition, also does so for festivals from Tribeca to Cannes to
Shanghai, with brands including Pepsi, Visa, and HP. “I’m always
surprised at how much time people spend on their ads,” says Unilever VP
Babs Rangaiah. One entry for Unilever’s detergent brand Omo, by Tamara
Rosenfeld, a 25-year-old recent film grad, so inspired the company that
it commissioned “sequels” set in China, Brazil, and France. — JV
