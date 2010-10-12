Old Farmer’s Day

“Taxpayers are told subsidies help small, struggling family farmers —

but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” says Don Carr of the

Environmental Working Group, which calculated that the wealthiest 10%

of American farmers receive roughly 74% of subsidies. “We need

transparency.” But transparency has been trimmed, right along with the

USDA’s budget: The agency deemed its centralized database of subsidy

recipients too expensive to maintain, at $6.7 million, though it doled

out $15.4 billion last year in subsidies and the database enabled

watchdogs like the EWG to weed out undeserving recipients. On the

range, they might deem that penny wise and pound foolish. — AC