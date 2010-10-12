Ah, the 1950s. The war was won, populations were populating, and

babies boomed. But six decades later, a new specter haunts Europe and

North America: age. In America, more than 5 million baby boomers suffer

from Alzheimer’s, costing the nation $172 billion annually and

siphoning productivity from 10.9 million unpaid caregivers. And cases

of age-related neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s,

Parkinson’s, and stroke are expected to spike. Rising to meet this

threat is the first-ever World Congress of Neurotechnology, in Rome,

which aims to turn often-disparate fields of neuroscience —

neurosurgery, neuropsychiatry, neuro-oncology, and so on — into a

unified tech-driven force for creating potent new weapons in the

upcoming battle for the brain. — CD