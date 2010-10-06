Jatropha World 2010

Could a homely succulent save the planet? Maybe. Oil squeezed from the

Jatropha curcas plant helped fuel a train from Delhi to Mumbai and a

90-minute Boeing jet ride in Houston last year. Some scientists grouse

that years of eco-optimism have yet to domesticate the

drought-resistant plant, which can’t survive North America’s cooler

climes and has fickle yields. Jatropha fans gathering in Rotterdam,

though, remain undaunted. “The plant’s toxicity, getting more harvest

out of it, that’ll all be worked out,” says David Skole, professor of

forestry at Michigan State University, as biofuels investment in

(frost-free) Africa and Asia soars. Helping lead the charge: GM and the

U.S. Department of Energy, which partnered this spring to test the

plant in India. — EM