It’s not your imagination: Work is making you sick. As companies do
more with less, stress and subsequent mental-health issues are on the
rise, affecting 25% of workers and costing employers $80 billion a
year. Catherine Thomas, chairperson of this Ottawa conference, reminds
us that big change can start small: “Do not check your email when you
go on vacation. The office will survive.” And those 14-hour days?
They’ve got to go. “It becomes physically impossible to be productive,”
says Clare Miller, director of the Partnership for Workplace Mental
Health. “Go home, have a life, be a whole person.” On your way out the
door, might we suggest leaving this advice on your boss’s desk? — SS
Wed, October 06
Balance
Building Healthier Workplaces
