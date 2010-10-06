Building Healthier Workplaces

It’s not your imagination: Work is making you sick. As companies do

more with less, stress and subsequent mental-health issues are on the

rise, affecting 25% of workers and costing employers $80 billion a

year. Catherine Thomas, chairperson of this Ottawa conference, reminds

us that big change can start small: “Do not check your email when you

go on vacation. The office will survive.” And those 14-hour days?

They’ve got to go. “It becomes physically impossible to be productive,”

says Clare Miller, director of the Partnership for Workplace Mental

Health. “Go home, have a life, be a whole person.” On your way out the

door, might we suggest leaving this advice on your boss’s desk? — SS