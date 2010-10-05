advertisement
Music App Summit

By Fast Company Calendar

Music, music app, tomato, tomahto? Seems so, lately. Artists from
Metallica to Mariah Carey have created apps, offering insider
information or employing voice-recognition software to rate users’
singing ability (Mariah Carey-oke, anyone?). I Am T-Pain, a top-selling
$2.99 download that allows users to mimic the singer’s voice through
Auto-Tune, has been purchased 1.8 million times by fans and nonfans
alike, something that will have this San Francisco conference buzzing.
“That’s the value of this platform,” says Antony Bruno, Billboard‘s
executive director of digital content. “It’s a way to create new fans
and introduce them to new music.” Sounds noble enough … but
Carey-oke? Really? — SS

