Music App Summit

Music, music app, tomato, tomahto? Seems so, lately. Artists from

Metallica to Mariah Carey have created apps, offering insider

information or employing voice-recognition software to rate users’

singing ability (Mariah Carey-oke, anyone?). I Am T-Pain, a top-selling

$2.99 download that allows users to mimic the singer’s voice through

Auto-Tune, has been purchased 1.8 million times by fans and nonfans

alike, something that will have this San Francisco conference buzzing.

“That’s the value of this platform,” says Antony Bruno, Billboard‘s

executive director of digital content. “It’s a way to create new fans

and introduce them to new music.” Sounds noble enough … but

Carey-oke? Really? — SS

