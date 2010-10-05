World Business Forum

It’s no secret global commerce is stuck in the doldrums. Worldwide,

economies are expected to average 3.5% growth over the next few years,

compared with the 4.7% clip enjoyed from 2003 to 2008. Developed

economies will do well to muster 2%. So you might think a conference

obsessed with global trends would be something of a downer, but if

anyone can find an upside it’s the 4,000 VP-and-above business leaders

and all-star speakers converging at the WBF in New York to talk about

the future of business. Case in point: Joseph Stiglitz waxes economic

over coffee, Al Gore discusses sustainable capitalism before lunch, and

James Cameron dishes creativity in the evening. And that’s just on

Wednesday.

— CD