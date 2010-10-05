It’s no secret global commerce is stuck in the doldrums. Worldwide,
economies are expected to average 3.5% growth over the next few years,
compared with the 4.7% clip enjoyed from 2003 to 2008. Developed
economies will do well to muster 2%. So you might think a conference
obsessed with global trends would be something of a downer, but if
anyone can find an upside it’s the 4,000 VP-and-above business leaders
and all-star speakers converging at the WBF in New York to talk about
the future of business. Case in point: Joseph Stiglitz waxes economic
over coffee, Al Gore discusses sustainable capitalism before lunch, and
James Cameron dishes creativity in the evening. And that’s just on
Wednesday.
— CD
Tue, October 05
Forecast
World Business Forum
