Fast, Green, Deep Orange EV Earns Grad Students an A+

The fully electric concept car dubbed “Deep Orange” may not be street legal, but neither was Doc Brown’s DeLorean. Its creators, grad students at the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR), rolled it out for an ogling crowd at the recent Motorsports on Main in Greenville, SC.

What did you do with your summer?

In truth, Deep Orange was a yearlong project. It is powered by lithium-polymer batteries or by a two-cylinder onboard gasoline engine. In automotive terms, the gas engine makes Deep Orange a range-extended vehicle, meaning it can cruise to an all-electric range of 20 miles, but gets an overall range of 400 miles from the internal generator–just in case the driver decides they want to keep the wind in her hair.

Pike Research just released a report predicting there’ll be 4.7 million charge points installed globally by 2015, but at present finding a place to recharge has been an issue for electric cars. Dr. Paul Venhovens, BMW Endowed Chair in Automotive Systems Integration tells Fast Company the Deep Orange vehicle can be plugged into any 110-volt wall socket. Charge it for an hour and be ready to go. The car sucks approximately 10 kilowatt hours of electricity, which Dr. Venhovens estimates costs about a buck at current prices.

The car itself–if manufactured commercially–would cost between $30,000 and 40,000, comparable to the Chevy Volt, says Dr. Stephen Hung. That’s a big “if,” but keep in mind these are students, pushing ahead the future of auto manufacturing.