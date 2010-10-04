International Conference on Design and Emotion

From 2008’s heady theme, “Dare to Desire,” to 2010’s “Blatantly

Blues,” what a depressing difference two years make. But this gathering

of design researchers and practitioners is less a pity party over lost

luxe and more a cross-disciplinary meditation on designing in a time of

diminished resources. “It is celebrating the zeitgeist, the economic

times,” says Judith Gregory, one of the organizers. Live Chicago blues

provides the perfect backdrop for talks on interactivity and emotion,

whether gazing into the face of a robot or the screen of an iPad. — MS