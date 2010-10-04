From 2008’s heady theme, “Dare to Desire,” to 2010’s “Blatantly
Blues,” what a depressing difference two years make. But this gathering
of design researchers and practitioners is less a pity party over lost
luxe and more a cross-disciplinary meditation on designing in a time of
diminished resources. “It is celebrating the zeitgeist, the economic
times,” says Judith Gregory, one of the organizers. Live Chicago blues
provides the perfect backdrop for talks on interactivity and emotion,
whether gazing into the face of a robot or the screen of an iPad. — MS
Mon, October 04
Feel
International Conference on Design and Emotion
