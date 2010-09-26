Hacking Work: The Social Network Hack

Hard Hacks are what people most often think of when they hear the word “hacking.” These are workarounds in technology, tools, processes and structures. But what many don’t realize is that there are lots of benevolent hacks ― hacking doesn’t have to be malicious. It can be taking a system apart and reassembling it in a new, more beneficial way.

A good example is when Josh was working at a large company and tasked

with motivating a team that was under the supervision of another

director. Because he had no direct authority over them, he was

constantly struggling to get the attention and engagement of this very

busy staff. There had to be a better way than doing this through the

normal, officially-sanctioned, approaches.

As a techie, he relied on those skills: he wrote a small program that

monitored network traffic in the office ― just enough to notice where

this team was spending a lot of time and when. He discovered that they

often went to lunch together, and tended to gather around one

particular teammate’s desk to decide where to go every day.

So Josh just made sure to turn up at about the right time at that

person’s desk with some inquiry about the projects he needed done.

That way he was able to engage everyone together in a discussion about

the project.

The team then went off to lunch talking about his project, and came

back focused on the solutions they’d come up with. What’s more, it

didn’t require any hard-assed memos or edicts or meetings specifically

designed to get them engaged, but instead relied on his team’s natural

enthusiasm. Pretty soon Josh was getting invited to lunch to talk

about their ideas, and results started popping up quickly.

Note that Josh never got personal or intrusive data on his team this

way ― that would have betrayed their trust from the start. Instead he

used technology to figure how best to connect with his teammates far

more quickly than the usual corporate practices of changing his

schedule to meet theirs or by creating special engagement sessions.

His team wasn’t avoiding him or disengaged ― they were just extremely

busy. By knowing when he was best able to get their attention in a way

that worked for them, he created a super-fast win-win situation.

That’s an elegant hack.