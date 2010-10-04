Supreme Court’s First Argument of the Season

Swatch wants to clean Costco’s clock over U.S. copyright

infringement. Medical schools want the IRS to categorize residents as

students to skirt Social Security and Medicare taxes. In other words:

business as usual for this year’s docket. Sure to garner national

attention is Chamber of Commerce v. Candelaria, a case

challenging the Legal Arizona Workers Act, which requires businesses to

verify workers’ documentation and punishes employers for “knowingly or

intentionally” hiring undocumented immigrants (an estimated 10% of the

Arizona workforce). — RA