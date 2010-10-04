advertisement
Supreme Court’s First Argument of the Season

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Swatch wants to clean Costco’s clock over U.S. copyright
infringement. Medical schools want the IRS to categorize residents as
students to skirt Social Security and Medicare taxes. In other words:
business as usual for this year’s docket. Sure to garner national
attention is Chamber of Commerce v. Candelaria, a case
challenging the Legal Arizona Workers Act, which requires businesses to
verify workers’ documentation and punishes employers for “knowingly or
intentionally” hiring undocumented immigrants (an estimated 10% of the
Arizona workforce). — RA

Mon, October 04

