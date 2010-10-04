Swatch wants to clean Costco’s clock over U.S. copyright
infringement. Medical schools want the IRS to categorize residents as
students to skirt Social Security and Medicare taxes. In other words:
business as usual for this year’s docket. Sure to garner national
attention is Chamber of Commerce v. Candelaria, a case
challenging the Legal Arizona Workers Act, which requires businesses to
verify workers’ documentation and punishes employers for “knowingly or
intentionally” hiring undocumented immigrants (an estimated 10% of the
Arizona workforce). — RA
Mon, October 04
Judge
Supreme Court’s First Argument of the Season
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.