Gluten, a protein in wheat, rye, and barley, is found in everything
from beer to bread to vitamins to licorice. But all manner of
rice-flour doughnuts and quinoa pasta, once relegated to specialty
shops, are now invading mainstream grocers, and will be on display at
this Melbourne, Australia, expo. Sales have surged 28% annually for the
past five years, to $1.6 billion in 2009. That voracious appetite is
thanks to wider testing for celiac disease and gluten intolerances, and
a growing vogue for wheat-free diets. Trust us, it’s not the taste of
sorghum sandwich bread luring folks in. — KR
Sat, October 02
Digest
The Irresistible Gluten-Free Foods Show
