The Irresistible Gluten-Free Foods Show

Gluten, a protein in wheat, rye, and barley, is found in everything

from beer to bread to vitamins to licorice. But all manner of

rice-flour doughnuts and quinoa pasta, once relegated to specialty

shops, are now invading mainstream grocers, and will be on display at

this Melbourne, Australia, expo. Sales have surged 28% annually for the

past five years, to $1.6 billion in 2009. That voracious appetite is

thanks to wider testing for celiac disease and gluten intolerances, and

a growing vogue for wheat-free diets. Trust us, it’s not the taste of

sorghum sandwich bread luring folks in. — KR