Tweet Your Influence

Influence has been a hot topic here for the past

few months. But what determines someone’s influence on Twitter? Number of

tweets? Number of followers? Number of followers’ followers? Researchers

from Northwestern University seem to have found the answer, and it’s a lot more

complicated than who follows who.

Ramanathan Narayanan, a Ph.D candidate at Northwestern

University, and his professor Alok Choudhary developed a project that tracks

influence on Twitter based on specific topics. For example, LeBron James might wield a lot of influence about the topic “basketball” but very little about “politics.” The research project started in

May, and the website, pulseofthetweeters.com, launched at the beginning of this

month.

So what defines influence? “That’s a difficult question to answer,” Choudhary says. His algorithms calculate a tweeter’s influence based on the

actions (retweets, direct messages and “@” responses) his tweets inspire in his network, defined

as his followers and his followers’ followers. Time is also a factor. However, unlike Fast Company‘s project, the algorithm does not account for whether a user clicks on links in a tweet.

Choudhary noted that number of followers and number of

tweets don’t define a person’s Twitter influence. Just as there is spam

e-mail, there are many junk tweets on Twitter and the team’s algorithms eliminate these conversations from the sphere of influence.

The team specializes in data mining technology — but with

Twitter, some changes had to be made to conventional methods. “One has to take a step beyond traditional data mining

because it’s not, so to speak, proper English,” he says. “The assumption is

that it’s grammatically correct for traditional data mining.”