How The Genders Think About Climate Change: Women More Likely Than Men to Accept Global Warming

Challenging common perceptions that men are more scientifically literate, a study by a Michigan State University researcher suggests that women tend to believe the scientific consensus on global warming more than men. According to The study, published in the September issue of the journal Population and Environment, is one of the first to focus in-depth on how the genders think about climate change. The findings also reinforce past research that suggests women lack confidence in their science comprehension.

“Men still claim they have a better understanding of global warming

than women, even though women’s beliefs align much more closely with the

scientific consensus,” said sociologist Aaron M. McCright,

an associate professor with appointments in MSU’s Department of

Sociology, Lyman Briggs College and Environmental Science and Policy

Program. “Here is yet another study finding that women underestimate

their scientific knowledge – a troubling pattern that inhibits many

young women from pursuing scientific careers,” he added.

Understanding how the genders think about the environment is

important on several fronts, said McCright, who calls climate change

“the most expansive environmental problem facing humanity.”

“Does this mean women are more likely to buy energy-efficient

appliances and hybrid vehicles than men?” he said. “Do they vote for

different political candidates? Do they talk to their children

differently about global warming?”

McCright analyzed eight years of data from Gallup’s annual

environment poll that asked fairly basic questions about climate change

knowledge and concern. He said the gender divide on concern about

climate change was not explained by the roles that men and women perform

such as whether they were homemakers, parents or employed full time.

Instead, he said the gender divide likely is explained by “gender

socialization.” According to this theory, boys in the United States

learn that masculinity emphasizes detachment, control and mastery. A

feminine identity, on the other hand, stresses attachment, empathy and

care – traits that may make it easier to feel concern about the

potential dire consequences of global warming, McCright said.

“Women and men think about climate change differently,” he said. “And

when scientists or policymakers are communicating about climate change

with the general public, they should consider this rather than

treating the public as one big monolithic audience.”