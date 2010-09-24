Text Here for a New Job

Assured Labor’s Founder and CEO, David Reich, thought up his idea for a mobile, text-message-based employment service for low-income individuals while a graduate student at MIT’s Sloan School of Management. He got together with fellow students at MIT and Harvard and together they hashed out a plan to launch in Boston, then slowly take over the world. With co-founders from around the U.S. and around the globe, the team launched in Mexico this week. From Mexico City, Reich told Fast Company how the latest launch is going.

How exactly does Assured Labor work?



Assured Labor is the first digital marketplace for jobs optimized for the way that people in emerging markets find jobs. Candidates interested in finding a job register at www.EmpleoListo.com.mx. They enter contact information, education, experience, skills and references. Once registered, candidates never need to see a computer again as they can communicate with the service entirely through text-message. Employers that need to hire also go to the website, where they can use our advanced search technology to rapidly identify ideal positions for their position. They view anonymous CVs, select their favorites and add them to their shopping cart. Employers then create a text-message by filling in a few blanks, Assured Labor instantly sends these messages to the candidates. More than half of candidates contacted typically respond that they’d like to interview within a few hours. From there we assist companies in ensuring candidates show up for interviews and allow them to track their progress within the Assured Labor platform.

What is EmpleoListo?



Assured Labor is the name of our U.S.-based parent company. EmpleoListo is the first brand that we’ve launched for Latin America. Empleo means “job,” “work,” “business,” or “employment” and listo means “ready” and also “clever”, so the name can mean business ready or work smart. This is our brand for local markets so it makes sense to our local customers. We expect that we’ll use local brand for each of our major markets, so expect to hear a few more brands coming from Assured Labor, leveraging our same technology platform, in the not too distant future.