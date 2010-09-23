Work/Life: Is It a Gold Rush or a Roller-Coaster Ride?

Whether the recession

has just ended or we are sliding back into a double dip, no one seems to really

know. but that hasn’t stopped the recent surge in stories about how the airline

industry is recovering, or that the

recovery is slowing. The roller-coaster ride that the travel business has

been on the past few years shows no sign of leveling out. In fact, more radical

change may lie in store.

That’s the word

from one new study of the

factors that are set to reshape the travel sector over the next decade.

“The Travel Gold Rush 2020,” developed by Oxford Economics, a

prominent economic forecasting consultancy, and, incidentally, commissioned by

my company, predicts the death of traditional air travel cabin classes, decine

of business class, rise of face-to-face agents, dominance of Asia, and growing

importance of delivering a “total travel experience.”

What interests me is

evidence of where the airlines’ new revenue opportunities are going to be. What

will be the drivers of profitability? What models will work for delivering

services? How will travelers’ taste change in a way that will influence the

future of the industry?

One recent USA Today story (“If

An Airline CEO Were Your Seatmate, He’d Give You An Earful”) deals

directly with that issue, focusing on the misunderstanding generated by the

carriers’ move to offer fliers greater choice in the form of cut-rate fares

with the option to select from a growing menu of pay-for-play services, also

knownin the travel industry as ancillary revenue sources. As the mythical CEO

says in the article, “And please don’t call these fees ‘hidden.’ They’re

all spelled out in black-and-white on our website, under ‘fees.’ You just have

to read, all right?”

Of course, if you believe

the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global

airlines will earn a combined profit of $8.9 billion this year, which is

triple what the IATA predicted just this June. One of the most interesting

findings in this report is that more business travelers are buying premium

seats. This is good news for the travel industry and those road warriors who

are getting more comfortable air travel. But in just which corporate travel

department are they finding the money? I wonder.

What it all means to me is

that there is some good news mixed in with all of this extreme change that is

coming down on the travel business. I suspect that one year from now we may not

recognize a lot of the things that we take for granted in business travel.