Toyota Debuting an All-Electric Compact Car … In China

Want a Toyota-branded compact EV? You’ll have to go to China. Green Car Advisor reports that Toyota plans to mass-produce an EV in China by 2012.

There’s just one catch: Toyota doesn’t plan to sell the EV under its name. Even though the car will based on its Vios subcompact, the vehicle will be marketed under a different brand name as part of the company’s joint venture with China FAW Group Corp. No word yet on exact pricing, but Toyota says it will be cheaper than foreign competitors.

U.S. consumers won’t have to wait too long to buy Toyota-branded EVs. The company is releasing an electric RAV4 in 2012, and Toyota is rumored to be working on an all-electric supercar that could “rival the E-Cell and e-tron.” If sales of the Chinese EV are up to par, chances are that Toyota will import a similar design to other countries as well.

