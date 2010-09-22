StockTwits CEO on Competing With CNBC, Jim Cramer, Google, Yahoo

Last night, real-time financial-news network StockTwits celebrated its second year at a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan. To promote the event, the company released a clip from Wall Street–the famous scene where Gordon Gekko espouses to shareholders about the virtues of greed–with StockTwits CEO Howard Lindzon blue-screened over Michael Douglas, giving a dubbed speech which played off the original lines. The message was clear: StockTwits aims to be the modern platform that traders rely on–an iPhone app to replace Gekko’s bulky 1980s-era cell.

“The point is, you Fast Money [and] Yahoo’s, StockTwits, for lack of a better word, is good,” boasted Lindzon.

Among the cocktail chatter and victory-cigar smoke, the celebration made it seem as if StockTwits had already overcome the company’s enormous competitors CNBC and Yahoo. But as Lindzon explains, StockTwits has a long way to go.

“Audiences now are fragmented,” Lindzon says. Referring to Mad Money‘s Jim Cramer, Lindzon argues that the way to grow an audience online–to spread a network’s influence–is to stay devoted to your product day after day. Cramer, he says, built up TheStreet.com “by showing up and kicking ass for more than twelve years.”

“That has added up,” he explains. “We would kill for an audience that size, but it’s going to become harder and harder.”