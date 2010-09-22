The Palestinian Conflict, Settled on Your iPhone

It was inevitable that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would come to the iPhone sooner or later. But this week’s release of the free, Facts on the Ground, a map-based guide to settlement activity on the West Bank put out by Americans for Peace Now, is more than a neat app: It’s an example of the use of iPhones for advocacy causes.

Americans for Peace Now, a leftist organization advocating a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and affiliated with Israeli group Shalom Achshav (Peace Now), released the app ahead of the end of Israel’s partial moratorium on settlement construction next Sunday, September 26. The same day the app was launched, Shalom Achshav paid for a planeload of Israeli parliamentarians and international journalists (including Isabel Kershner of the New York Times) to fly over the West Bank and view settlement growth.

At the center of the app is a scalable Google-model map of Israel, the West Bank, Gaza and the neighboring region. Israeli settlements in the post-1967 territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem appear as little blue houses. In some areas, the houses clump and cluster on top of each other; in others, they appear as lonely markers. A series of toggleable layers and overlays show the Green Line (the 1948-1967 border between Israel and Jordan and the current Israel-West Bank boundary), the path of the West Bank Barrier/Separation Wall, Palestinian municipalities, demarcations of Israeli/Palestinian control in the West Bank and several other geographic features. Users turn them on and off at will.

When a user clicks on a box, a pop-up appears that gives the community’s founding date along with population, demographic and lifestyle information (is it a secular community established for cheap rents/mortgages? Or inhabited by ultra-Orthodox religious zealots?). APN also promises that they will update the app to reflect violence or newsworthy incidents taking place inside the settlements.

Data used in the project comes from a variety of sources, with the methodology clearly explained. They range from the Israeli government (the Israeli Ministry of Defense provided the jurisdictional boundaries of settlements; population statistics were obtained from the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics) to the United Nations and Shalom Achshav field researchers.