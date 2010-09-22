iFive: Twitter Bug Closed, LTE Phones Arrive, France’s File-Sharer Furor, Moses’ Big Wind, Google-Hunters

An exciting day, if you’re the Windows Phone fan! (Hello sir, how are you?) Confirmation has arrived that HTC’s first Win Phone 7 device will be hitting in October. For the rest of you out there, with BlackBerrys, Androids, iPhones, and Palms poised over your breakfast table to read this, here’s the other news of the morning:

1. Twitter was struck by a bug/exploit yesterday, and a huge number of users were snared in the simple hacks that suddenly flooded the service. Twitter’s fixed the matter now, but it’s just emerged that a 17-year-old chap from Australia may be to blame for the mess. Well, not him as such, as all he did was point out the weakness in Twitter’s security system. By writing some slightly malicious code. So, well, perhaps he is at fault, as he hardly followed the best traditions of White Hat hacking. And he also had the chutzpah to tweet that he’s looking for a job. Twitter acted way better than Pearce Delphin did, luckily, closing the loophole and good-naturedly refusing to press charges or even suspend Delphin’s account.

2. Samsung just revealed the world’s first LTE cell phone, the QWERTY/touchcscreen Craft. It’s not hugely elegant–but we can forgive it some of its chunkiness since it represents the first hint of future mobile Net tech. There’s just one limitation: It’s being launched on the MetroPCS network. Which, let’s face it, you’ve probably never heard of. Unlike Verizon, which is promising to have 30 U.S. cities LTE’d up by the end of 2010 ready for typical download rates near 100mbps.

3. France is no stranger to legal controversy at the moment, and one of its controversial legal crown jewels comes into force this week: The HADOPI anti-pirating law, whose ultimate penalties include big fines and forced Net disconnections. The agency chosen to serve file sharers is kicking into gear, and sending out the first warning letters by the thousand. Which sounds bad enough. But eventually “millions” of French citizens will be involved, so the rumor goes. Didn’t broad-scale oppression (perceived or actual) stir the French up into some sort of revolution a little while ago?

4. Scientists in the U.S. are sure to stir up controversy with their new simulation. This is because with some clever math, physics, and studies of the ancient landscape in the Middle East, they think a 63 mph wind could’ve pushed back the waters of the Red Sea for Moses and his followers to escape the wrath of Egypt. So, it was all about freaky weather, rather than Moses’s mystical staff-waiving. Some may of course side-step this problem by pondering the source of the freak wind … but that’s up to them.

5. Only in America…. Google’s suffered a strange technical setback to the reliable workings of its Oregon data center–hunters. These big chaps with guns “regularly” shoot down the overhead fiber optic cable, either because they’re bored, or stupid, or for “fun” or because they’re stupid. As a result Google’s had to bury the cable underground, at extra cost, so that its data center in The Dalles gets a reliable Net connection. Remember: Guns don’t vandalize million-dollar installations, people do.

