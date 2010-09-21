GM Shows Off Its Electric Van

General Motors’ newfound interest in electric vehicles goes beyond mere passenger autos. In August, GM Ventures made a $5 million investment in Bright Automotive, the startup behind the IDEA plug-in hybrid for commercial fleets. Now the automaker also has designs on its own GM-branded electric vans as well.

Opel’s Vivaro e-Concept, set to debut at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Fair in Hannover, Germany later this month, is designed to meet the needs of inner-city transport delivery operators. It features a 111 kW electric motor, 370Nm of torque, 62 miles of pure electric driving per charge, and a total driving range of 249 miles (when the range extender is turned on). We’re betting that the e-Concept integrates some of Bright Automotive’s hybrid technology as well–as part of the GM Ventures investment deal, Bright shared access to its EV secrets.

Unfortunately for U.S. customers, it looks like the Vivero is a Europe-only vehicle. But if it ever goes into commercial production, rest assured that we’ll see a similar model hit U.S. streets.

