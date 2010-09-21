How Much Would You Pay for a Celebrity Retweet?

This week, you have the chance to become friends with celebrities. Alicia Keys, Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg–they’re all ready to befriend you and build a relationship. On Twitter, that is.

For the rest of the week, eBay is hosting charity auction TwitChange, the first ever celebrity tweet auction, which is raising money for aHomeInHaiti.org. We’re all for lending a hand to Haiti, but selling off Twitter connections is not necessarily the best way to do it.

Getting non-celebrity followers is pretty cheap. Elsewhere on eBay, you can “buy” followers for under a penny each. Want to stroke your ego with 5,000 followers? That’ll cost you just $20–about a quarter of a penny per follower. Marketing companies such as uSocial and Hype140 are offering followers by the thousands–100,000 for $3,479 or 50,000 for $500. In other words, it’s inexpensive to inflate your follower counts–tweets are cheap.

Of course, TwitChange isn’t just hawking any old followers, and there must be some value to having celebrity Twitter friends. Currently, actor Zachary Levi and UFC aficionado Dan White are topping eBay’s charts. Hundreds of people have bid about $15,000 for the privilege of their Twitter Mega Packages. What’s included? Right now, “Ryan Seacrest will follow you on Twitter for a minimum of 90 days, will retweet one of your tweets and will send out a tweet including your @twitterhandle.” Cost: $1,525. And you can bet on day 91 Seacrest will immediately unfollow you.

Even just a retweet–the painless process of re-posting someone else’s tweet–is raising TwitChange cash. Bids so far range from around $40 (George Lopez) to around $70 (Kevin Jonas).