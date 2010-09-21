CGI: Four Companies Paving the Way for Greener Transportation

We’ve been hearing about electric cars, alternative fuels, and the resurgence of biking for years. For the most part, though, that’s all we’ve been doing: hearing, not driving or plugging in or pedaling. In cynical moments, waiting for the transportation of the future can feel like waiting for the flying cars we were promised for so many years.

Just outside the main hall today at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Sixth Annual Meeting, several exhibitors set up on the street in midtown Manhattan to show off their exciting work on transforming transportation to make it cleaner and more efficient, and profitable.

What made the exhibits so exciting is that these were not pie-in-the-sky fantasies. The focus was on approaches designed to facilitate the transition to new transportation norms. Exhibitors displayed technology that will make it easier for consumers, corporations, and governments to partner in getting the rubber on the road, ASAP.

GreenTech Automotive

GreenTech Automotive (GTA) showed off models of their MyCar and Sports Hybrid vehicles. The former is a plug-in “neighborhood electric vehicle” (with no gas hybrid component), slated for production in 2011. Designed for short trips, the vehicle has a travel distance of 70 miles and a maximum speed of 40 miles per hour. The Chairman of GTA is Terry McAuliffe, who you may remember as the former head of the Democratic National Committee when CGI’s eponymous Clinton was President. In a private interview, McAuliffe highlighted the practicality of this car for everyday use–daily commutes, grocery store runs, and school drop-offs. In addition to making it practical, McAuliffe emphasized low pricing. “It’s not green,” he noted, “unless it’s affordable.” In a sense, then, the vehicle is low-risk for consumers: favorably priced, easy to use, and good for everyday non-highway driving. As a result, it has tremendous potential to transition consumers into using electric vehicles for much of their local driving.

Hertz