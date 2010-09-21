Google’s 600 Gigabyte Privacy Fiasco, by the Numbers

“We screwed up,” Google CEO Eric Schmidt said in June. “Let’s be very clear about that.”

Schmidt was referring to the “rogue data” controversy, a privacy fiasco that has embroiled the company everywhere from Germany to Spain to South Korea. Discovered several months ago after a third-party audit, between 2006 and 2010 Google’s Street View vehicles, the cars it used to capture images from the world’s major cities, had “accidentally” intercepted loads of personal data over unsecured Wi-Fi networks. Email addresses, Web sites, and other snippets of Internet activity–possibly even bank account information–were all accessible through these channels, which Google has blamed on a programming error.

Just how much did Google screw up?

In those four years, Google collected about 600 gigabytes of personal data from users in more than 30 countries–a heck of a lot of data to “inadvertently” collect because of a coding mishap.

So as German prosectors gear up for a policy fight with the Internet giant, we want to put that data into perspective to give you a sense of just how much our privacy has been violated. Here’s what 600 gigabytes of data means to you:

62 million… messages in your Gmail inbox