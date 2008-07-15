advertisement
Skytap iPhone Demo; a Virtual Lab for Enterprise Apps

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Steve Brodie, Chief Products Officer at Seattle’s Skytap, shows off how to spin up a virtual lab and what it does for you. Later Aaron Brethorst, program manager, shows me the Skytap service running on an iPhone and how you can remotely check into your test suite on that.

