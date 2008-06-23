advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

PhotoCycle’s Rare Glimpse into Ansel Adams Work at Yosemite

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

For our first episode of PhotoCycle we visit Yosemite Valley with Ansel’s son Michael Adams. Michael tells us about Ansel’s process, workflow and his joy of being a photographer. In rare unreleased footage, we hear directly from Ansel Adams about how to make a great photograph – advice that you can apply to improve your own work.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life