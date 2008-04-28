advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A New World of News on Newstin

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

You’ve seen Digg. You’ve seen TechMeme. You’ve seen Google News. But have you seen Newstin? Here Jeremy Lopez, director of business development for Newstin talks to me, in Amsterdam, about why its site is taking off, particularly in Europe, where they are located (Jeremy lives in Prague).

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life