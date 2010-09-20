advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

RIM Rumors: Is BlackBerry Behind the Times?

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read
RIM Storm 3

Poor Research in Motion. Two fresh rumors put the company in a decidedly dim light, despite its (surprisingly) strong showing in the smartphone stakes. Leaked of the Storm 3 smartphone seem outdated already, and the forthcoming BlackBerry tablet may be saddled with the awful name “SurfPad.”

The SurfPad name comes courtesy of a patent filing in Canada, part of the usual round of pre-launch IP protection that most companies do the filing for this happened in early August. That’s pretty recent, and would only be a scant couple of months ahead of the rumored launch date for the BlackBerry tablet. If that proves to be the name, it’s a big shame. The previously suggested name, BlackPad, sounds like a better competitor to the other tablets hitting the scene, and would leverage RIM’s potent BlackBerry brand.

Meanwhile a leaked photo purports to show the upcoming BlackBerry Storm 3. It’s got a bigger screen, at 3.7-inches versus the earlier 3.2-inch size on Storm handsets, and the leak confirmed that there was 8GB of storage aboard. There was no word on the earlier rumor of Wi-Fi in the device (which would fit well with the “traveling businessman” theme of most BlackBerrys).

Which leaves us with a speculative spec list for the Storm 3: 3.7-inch screen, 1GHz processor, a 5-megapixel camera and a late-2010 launch on Verizon. Which makes it sound like a late-arriving clone of the iPhone 4–one that lacks any of the Apple device’s panache.

To keep up with this news, follow me, Kit Eaton, on Twitter.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life