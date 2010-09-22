Work Smart 2: Stop Wasting Time Getting Productive

If you’re watching this video series, you’re interested in new ways to be more productive–but when does your obsession with efficiency become a waste of time? In this week’s episode of Work Smart 2, Bill Clark asks how you actually work smarter when you spend time learning new productivity tricks. I share my favorite tool for keeping yourself honest, and then asked author of productivity bible Getting Things Done David Allen for his thoughts.

Here is the Popplet mind map used in today’s episode:

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to David Allen and Bill Clark for their appearance in this episode and to Popplet. You can download Popplet for the iPad.