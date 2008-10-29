advertisement
New Business Brings You Golf Game for Free Online

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Golf games are a big business, but usually you need to buy a game
console or, at minimum, some expensive software. But a new company, World Golf Tour, had a better idea: make it run in the browser and make it free. YuChiang Cheng, co-founder and CEO tells us how they do it.

