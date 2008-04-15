advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

IBM’s “Brain” Guy: Dharmendra Modha

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

This video is mind blowing. Well, for Dharmendra S. Modha, manager of cognitive computing at the IBM Almaden Research Center, his job is mind developing. Er, coming up with a computing brain that mimics our own. This is a HUGE challenge and he talks about all the people and organizations that IBM is working with to make this happen.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life