How Best Buy Engages Employees to Improve Productivity

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Best Buy’s Michele Azar, VP Emerging Customer Channels and Gary Koelling, co-founder of the 22,000 employee behind-firewall social network BlueShirt Nation talk about how employees are helping each other as well as customers to solve problems more efficiently on the front line.

