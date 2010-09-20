Infographic of the Day: How Segregated is Your City?

Recently, cartographer Bill Rankin produced an astounding map of Chicago , which managed to show the city’s areas of racial integration.

Eric Fischer saw those maps, and took it upon himself to create

similar ones for the top 40 cities in the United States. Fisher used a straight forward method borrowed from Rankin: Using U.S. Census data from 2000, he created a map where one dot equals 25 people. The dots are then color-coded based on race: White is pink; Black is blue; Hispanic is orange, and Asian is green.

The results for various cities are fascinating: Just like every city is different, every city is integrated (or segregated) in different ways.

Washington,

D.C., for example, has a stark east/west divide between white and black:

Detroit,

meanwhile, is marked by the infamous Eight Mile beltway, which serves a precise boundary for the city’s black and white populations. Integration is almost non existent: