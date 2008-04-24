An Inside Look at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, Part I

In this first part, of two (second part will be up soon) we meet Dr. Frank E. Taylor, a senior research scientist at MIT who is now working at CERN on their new Large Hadron Collider. This is a huge machine, 27 kilometers long, that is expected to do major scientific work over the next few years, including finding the Higgs Boson particle. The Higgs is also called the God particle, which is responsible for mass. At least that’s the theory. He talks about the ATLAS detector, Taylor works on the Muon System, which is a component of the Atlas experiment. This is also the birthplace of the Web, without which you wouldn’t be able to watch this video about the LHC.